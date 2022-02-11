Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Windy. Mostly cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Much colder. Low near 10F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . 9 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
