This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by periods of snow showers after midnight. Low 9F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Mainly clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Musc…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 19F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, Muscatine people should be …
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Windy. Mostly cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Much colder. Low near 10F. Winds NW…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool tomorrow.…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Sunday. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine today. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low around 35F. Winds SW at 15 to …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 28. We'll see a low temper…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud c…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 18. Today's forecasted low tempe…