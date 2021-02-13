This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low -7F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -2 though it will feel much colder at -14.5. A -8-degree low is forecasted. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
