Feb. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 12F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

Local Weather

