Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening in Muscatine: Cloudy skies. Low -7F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 0 though it will feel much colder at -11.1. -7 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.