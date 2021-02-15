Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low -4F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at 3.38. We'll see a low temperature of -3 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.