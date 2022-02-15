Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
