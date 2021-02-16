Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low -7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 13.71. A 3-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.