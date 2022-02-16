For the drive home in Muscatine: A mix of wintry precipitation in the evening. Then mainly cloudy late. Low 19F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 5 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 9:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
All rain during the day Wednesday, but freezing rain, sleet, and snow are expected Wednesday night and Thursday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest on our next winter storm.
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
