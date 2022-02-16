Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: A mix of wintry precipitation in the evening. Then mainly cloudy late. Low 19F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 5 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 9:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.