Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 2F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 8.11. We'll see a low temperature of -1 degree tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.