For the drive home in Muscatine: A mostly clear sky. Low near 5F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Muscatine Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Feb. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
All rain during the day Wednesday, but freezing rain, sleet, and snow are expected Wednesday night and Thursday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest on our next winter storm.
