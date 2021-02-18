 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 0F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 8.81. We'll see a low temperature of 6 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Watch Now: Related Video

Woman takes disabled raccoon for daily walks at Tampa rescue

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News