Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 0F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 8.81. We'll see a low temperature of 6 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph.