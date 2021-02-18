Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 0F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 8.81. We'll see a low temperature of 6 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low -7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a go…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel even colder at -4. -7 degrees is today's…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at 2. We'll see a low tempera…
This evening in Muscatine: Cloudy skies. Low -7F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures bar…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low -7F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, wi…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low -2F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulating 1 …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 2. Today's forecasted low temperature is -7 degrees. We will see a mix…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel even colder at 8. A -7-degree low is forec…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low -4F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%…