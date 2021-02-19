 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Muscatine: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 7F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 24.19. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Watch Now: Related Video

Winter storm brings more snow to New York

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News