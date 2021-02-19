Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 7F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 24.19. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.