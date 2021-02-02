 Skip to main content
Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly cloudy. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

