For the drive home in Muscatine: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 7F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at . A 1-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow will return to southeastern Iowa this evening and could cause some issues for the Wednesday morning commute. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has an updated look at the forecast.
Areas south of Galesburg and Princeton will likely see anywhere from six to 10 inches of snow this week.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 16. 4 degrees is today's …
Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. Expe…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Cloudy during the evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 13F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of sn…
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.