Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 22F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 87% chance of rain. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low -7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a go…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 7F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 28. We'll see a low temper…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel even colder at -4. -7 degrees is today's…
Muscatine's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 2F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. A 7-degree low is for…
This evening in Muscatine: Cloudy skies. Low -7F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures bar…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at 2. We'll see a low tempera…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 18. A 0-degree low is fore…