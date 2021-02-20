 Skip to main content
Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 22F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 87% chance of rain. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

