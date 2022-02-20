Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Muscatine area. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Feb. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
All rain during the day Wednesday, but freezing rain, sleet, and snow are expected Wednesday night and Thursday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest on our next winter storm.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 26. 21 degrees is today's …
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The fo…
For the drive home in Muscatine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 17F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatur…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
For the drive home in Muscatine: A mix of wintry precipitation in the evening. Then mainly cloudy late. Low 19F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chan…
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine today. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We'll see suns…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees …