Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 26F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

