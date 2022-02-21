 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 84% chance of precipitation. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

