Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

