Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening in Muscatine: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 11F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . 14 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

