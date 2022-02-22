This evening in Muscatine: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 11F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . 14 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
All rain during the day Wednesday, but freezing rain, sleet, and snow are expected Wednesday night and Thursday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest on our next winter storm.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 26. 21 degrees is today's …
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The fo…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We'll see sunshine toda…
For the drive home in Muscatine: A mix of wintry precipitation in the evening. Then mainly cloudy late. Low 19F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chan…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Tuesday. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. A 5-degree low is fore…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.…