Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.