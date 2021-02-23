Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine