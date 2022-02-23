 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly cloudy. Low 13F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 71% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

