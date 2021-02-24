Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Mainly clear skies. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Muscatine Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a moderately high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.