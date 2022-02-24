This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low near 15F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 26. 21 degrees is today's …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Tuesday. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We'll see sunshine toda…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly cloudy. Low 13F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatur…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.…
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. We'll see a low tempe…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 22. 13 degrees is today's low. W…