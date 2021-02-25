For the drive home in Muscatine: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Friday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Muscatine, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. R…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 22F. Winds SE at 5 to 10…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 7F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 28. We'll see a low temper…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 26F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures wi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing i…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will see a…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Mainly clear skies. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Muscatine Thursday, with…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33…
It will be a cold day in Muscatine, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…