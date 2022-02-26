This evening in Muscatine: Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Muscatine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
