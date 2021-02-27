Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Muscatine, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. R…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 26F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures wi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 22F. Winds SE at 5 to 10…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing i…
For the drive home in Muscatine: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mu…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Mainly clear skies. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Muscatine Thursday, with…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Friday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. It should b…
It will be a cold day in Muscatine, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will see a…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33…