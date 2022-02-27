Muscatine's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Muscatine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degr…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. We'll see a low temperature …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Tuesday. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. 20 degrees is today's …
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly cloudy. Low 13F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatur…
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low near 15F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance o…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.…
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. We'll see a low tempe…