Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: Clear. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Muscatine Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

