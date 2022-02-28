Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Muscatine area. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.