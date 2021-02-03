 Skip to main content
Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. It will be a cold day in Muscatine Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Muscatine, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

