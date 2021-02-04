This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 4.22. 4 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
