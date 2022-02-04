 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low -1F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . A 20-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

