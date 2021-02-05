Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Mostly clear skies. Low 3F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at -2.98. We'll see a low temperature of -7 degrees tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.