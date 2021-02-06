Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around -10F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel much colder at -6.3. A 0-degree low is forcasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.