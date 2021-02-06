This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around -10F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel much colder at -6.3. A 0-degree low is forcasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Muscatine, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gus…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 23.26. Today's forecasted …
For the drive home in Muscatine: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at -0.74. A 3-degree …
Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at -2.98. -10 degrees is today…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly cloudy. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 23.91. We'll see a…