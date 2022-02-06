This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 8F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . A 18-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
