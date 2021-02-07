 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Bitterly cold. Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low -1F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at -1.8. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 0 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Removing large amounts of snow in New York City

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News