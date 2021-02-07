This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Bitterly cold. Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low -1F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at -1.8. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 0 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
