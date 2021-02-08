Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -1F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at -0.03. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 5 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
