Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 2F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at 1.57. 0 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.