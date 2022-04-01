 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

