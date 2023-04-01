Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Saturday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Muscatine, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 26 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SAT 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.