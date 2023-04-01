Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Saturday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Muscatine, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 26 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SAT 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain will be around Thursday and Thursday night, but the chance of severe storms arrives Friday. Damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are expect…
Damaging wind and hail are expected for many in eastern Iowa today. A couple of strong tornadoes are possible as well. Storms going away, but …
Pretty quiet across the Midwest Wednesday, but that's about to change. A few severe storms could occur Thursday with a lot more expected Frida…
Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low.…
Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Part…