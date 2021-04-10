Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.