Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Muscatine area. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

