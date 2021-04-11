Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.