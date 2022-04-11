Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Muscatine area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Unseasonably cold today and windy conditions will make it feel even worse. Rain and snow are likely as well. See when our best chance of precipitation is and when we'll dry out in our latest forecast.
It will be another day with colder than normal temperatures and windy conditions across Iowa. See when all the showers will exit and when we'll warm up in our complete weekend forecast.
One round of showers and storms will work over the state today and tonight, but another will push in for Wednesday as well. See when rain is most likely in our area in our latest forecast.
Variation in temperatures today as a cold front sweeps across the state. Rain chance and very windy for all though. More of the same tomorrow with snow mixing in. Here's everything you need to know.
Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 de…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Muscatine area. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees toda…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Looking a…
This evening in Muscatine: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Muscatine …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Friday. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today.…