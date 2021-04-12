 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

