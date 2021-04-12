Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don'…
Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% c…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Rain is exp…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshin…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chan…
Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Rai…
This evening in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Muscatine a…
This evening in Muscatine: Thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance o…
Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We w…