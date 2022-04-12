 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

It will be a warm day in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News