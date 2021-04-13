 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

