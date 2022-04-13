Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Severe storms look increasingly likely in Iowa late Tuesday afternoon and through the overnight hours
Not only will heavy rain and lightning be common across the state during the evening and overnight hours, but damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are expected as well. Here's the latest information.
As a cold front pushes in Tuesday evening, storms look likely, especially in western & central Iowa. For eastern Iowa, better chance of storms Wednesday afternoon. Here's everything you need to know.
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down what each alert means.
Unseasonably cold today and windy conditions will make it feel even worse. Rain and snow are likely as well. See when our best chance of precipitation is and when we'll dry out in our latest forecast.
It will be another day with colder than normal temperatures and windy conditions across Iowa. See when all the showers will exit and when we'll warm up in our complete weekend forecast.
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? Here's a step-by-step guide to help keep you and your family safe if a tornado is headed your way.
For the drive home in Muscatine: Mostly clear. Low 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Muscati…
Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 de…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Muscatine area. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees toda…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Looking a…